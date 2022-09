ST. LOUIS – The first event at the new Centene Stadium is happening Thursday.

It’s the annual Biz Dash 5K presented by World Wide Technology. A record 7,000 participants will run or walk the race. This year’s route starts on Market Street in front of Union Station and travels east toward the Arch before finishing on Chestnut Street.

Proceeds from the event benefit the St. Louis Sports Foundation. It all kicks off at 5:00 p.m.t Centene Stadium in downtown St. Louis.