BALLWIN, Mo – Many public pools have closed for the season so on Tuesday, they’re going to the dogs. It’s the annual dog swim Tuesday at the North Pointe Aquatic Center in Ballwin.

The Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center is hosting its annual ‘K9 Splash’ on Tuesday as well. The Shrewsbury Aquatic Center calls their event ‘Drool at The Pool.’

Dogs and their owners are also welcome for one last swim Tuesday at the White Birch Bay Aquatic Center in Hazelwood and the Lodge Outdoor Pool in Des Peres.