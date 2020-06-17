Annual food truck events will resume in St. Charles until further notice

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The City of St. Charles and the Missouri Department of Parks and Recreation kicked off its 2020 food truck events Tuesday afternoon. The popular summer attraction was postponed due to the pandemic, but the first one back started with a bang.

Families social distanced all around Frontier Park to enjoy live entertainment by the Catfish Willie Band, enjoy refreshing drinks, and indulge in delicious food from a variety of food trucks. Some popular picks of the day were Doughboy’s Wood Fire Pizza, Savor the Southwest, St. Louisana Q, and Sarah’s Cake Shop.

Jeff Pupillo is the owner of Sarah’s Cake Shop food truck. He said St. Charles food truck events usually host around 14 food trucks per event, but in order to promote social distancing and maintain safety guidelines, only nine local trucks were available.

This was Sarah’s Cake Shop first event since March 15. Pupillo was thrilled with the outcome.

“Im sold out. So, yeah, It turned out really well,” said Pupillo. “You never know who’s going to come out. With the COVID, you never know if people are going to show up or not, but it was a great turn out. Beautiful night.”

Parks and Recreation did advise attendees to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and encouraged visitors to wear a mask. Those who showed up seemed happy to enjoy what felt like a “normal” summer day.

“We’re still trying to keep our social distancing as much as we can, but we are still trying to keep our 6 feet and just have fun,” said Anala Brown, a food truck event attendee.

St. Charles County will host a food truck event every other month on the third Tuesday. The next food truck event scheduled is on Tuesday, August 18 at Blanchette Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.