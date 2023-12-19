FARMINGTON, Mo. – The region’s largest ‘Shop with a Cop’ program is taking place Tuesday in Farmington.

In a couple hours, more than 500 kids will get to go on a shopping spree alongside law enforcement and first responders. It’s a day where law enforcement officers and first responders come together to spread holiday cheer.

Last year, the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program served 584 children, providing them with gifts they might not have received otherwise. Around 200 police officers and other first responders from throughout the state are known to participate. This year’s event is taking place at the Walmart on Walton Drive in Farmington.

The St. Francis County Shop with a Cop program receives support from all corners of the region, including St. Louis.

The i-b-e-w/{neek-uh} Neca Electrical Connection has been a generous supporter for almost three decades. They’ve donated $5,000 for the cause this year, and their total contribution has reached $94,000.

At 7:30 a.m., children with developmental disabilities will start shopping. Then shortly after, at 8:00 a.m., around 15 buses filled with kids from throughout the county will arrive to begin their holiday shopping experience.

This event is expected to wrap up around 10:30 a.m.