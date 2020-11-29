Annual St. Charles Christmas Traditions Festival continues despite COVID

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Historic Main Street in St. Charles decided to proceed with their annual Christmas Traditions Festival with modifications despite backlash about the crowds.

The Christmas festival on Main Street has been a tradition 46 years in the making, so instead of cancelling, they adjusted which the small business owners are appreciating.

This year, Christmas spirit actors, carriages, and small pop-up shops will only be available Fridays through Sundays.

Coordinators removed weekdays to give the cast four and a half days in between active festival hours and potential exposures to the virus.

All cast members are required to wear a mask and have been spaced out.

There will be no tree lighting, Santa parades, readings at the first state capitol, yuletide dinners, breakfast with Santa, or character trading cards to minimize large crowds and promote social distancing.

“People have really masked up and there’s plenty of social distancing, so the crowds have been very compliant,” Dan Badock, owner of Lewis & Clark’s said. “It just seems like everyone’s joyful and I think it’s really good for all the shop owners. So yeah, so far so good.”

The festival kicked off Nov. 27 and will run through Christmas Eve.

For more information and guidelines on the festival, click here.