ST. LOUIS – Today, on September 16, the Five Acres Animal Shelter is hosting its annual Trails for Tails event on the streets of St. Charles. This event is both pet-friendly and family-friendly.

Runners have the option to participate in a 10K or 5K race, or they can choose the 1-mile run or walk; families and pets are welcome to join in the races. After the run, attendees can enjoy vendors, music, and family fun. The proceeds from the event go towards supporting the Five Acres Animal Shelter, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in St. Charles.

The shelter’s mission is to combat pet homelessness, encourage responsible pet ownership, and advocate for animal welfare.