Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings in more than 1,600 people

ST. LOUIS – The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s brought hundreds of people together to the Enterprise Center Saturday morning. The goal was not just to raise awareness about the disease, but also to raise funds for research.

As people walked, they carried different colored flowers. Each color represents the person’s connection to the disease.



A purple flower is for those who have lost someone to the disease. A yellow flower represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

Sam Boyd said he walked to honor his grandmother.



“It has a real negative impact on people, and just to see her, you know, just to digress that way it was just really painful to see,” Boyd said.

This progressive disease affects millions of Americans. The CDC says in 2020, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re walking for, in memory of my father-in-law, who died of Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Dave Goessling said.



The number of people living with the disease doubles every five years beyond age 65. And that number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.



“Alzheimer’s disease just continues to grow. The numbers of individuals impacted, and the impact on people is staggering,” said Stacy Tew-Lovasz, president of the Greater Missouri Chapter.

“It takes two or three caregivers for each person that has the disease to help them through the duration and the devastation of this disease.”



Those who walked said they hope one day, there will be a cure.

“My grandparents pretty much helped raise me as a child, and they’re both affected with dementia. It affects everyone really differently, and so it’s been extremely challenging. But to know that there’s so many people here for the same reason is really powerful,” volunteer Katie Flaschar said.

So far, The Alzheimer’s Association has raised more than $800,000 – not too far away from reaching its $1.3 million goal.

“It’s just important for everybody to come down here and support this cause. It’s a terrible disease I tell you what – it’s not a good thing. So we come down here to support, hopefully, sooner or later they can find a cure for this,” Goessling said.