ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mehlville High School’s campus is closed Friday due to an anonymous threat.

The Mehlville School District sent an email to parents Friday morning saying, “a student reported that they had received an anonymous threat that could impact the safety of Mehlville High School.” The district said they immediately contacted St. Louis County Police.

Police started an investigation Thursday into the threat. The investigation was still active Friday morning. Suspects have not yet been identified.

Friday, May 27 is the last day of the school year.

“Teachers will communicate information to students about joining virtual class this morning. Third block will begin at 8:30 a.m. and seventh block will begin at 10:05 a.m.,” the district said.

They thanked all members of the Mehlville High School community for their cooperation and understanding.

Below is the full note to Mehlville High School staff and families.

Dear MHS staff and families, Yesterday after school, a student reported that they had received an anonymous threat that could impact the safety of Mehlville High School. We immediately contacted St. Louis County Police. Police started an investigation yesterday, and this investigation continued through the night. That investigation remains active this morning. No suspects have been identified. Out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close campus to students for the last day of the year. Teachers will communicate information to students about joining virtual class this morning. Third block will begin at 8:30 a.m. and seventh block will begin at 10:05 a.m. Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of students, staff and campus. Sincerely, Dr. Jason Landherr

