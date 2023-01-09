ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri.

The winning ticket sold at the FastLane on Brook Lane was sold on Saturday. The ticket matched all the white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday. The ticket is worth two million because the player added the Power Play option to the ticket. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44, 45, and 67, with a Powerball number of 14.

The chances of matching all the white-ball numbers in a Powerball drawing is around one in 11,688,053. There is an estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing coming up Tuesday. The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.

Another unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County for the January 2 drawing. That ticket was sold at the On the Run gas station, on Manchester Road, in Rock Hill.

Players have 180 days to claim prizes from the draw date. If they don’t collect it, then the prize goes to benefit Missouri public education.