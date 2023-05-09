FLORISSANT, Mo. – A new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, like another published last month, deems Jana Elementary School as “safe” amid prolonged concerns over radioactive waste.

The USACE St. Louis District released the second of three anticipated reports on sampling and testing for radioactive waste at the north county school.

The report released Tuesday focused on lead sampling. The latest findings indicate that the school did not have any unusual levels of lead-210 isotopes on its campus.

USACE says anys levels of lead-210 detected were “consistent with natural background conditions” and “not associated with historic activities” tied to the Manhattan Project.

“Like the first report released April 25, this report also builds upon the preliminary results we shared with the community last November. It provides additional data from our structural surveys and sampling that confirms there are no areas of radiological concern in or around the school,” said Phil Moser, St. Louis District program manager for FUSRAP. “Our efforts to provide detailed information and data to the community continue. We are preparing the third and final report on our sampling and testing efforts, which we anticipate sharing with the community by early June.”

Crews collected more than 1,200 soil samples, 400 fixed-point measurements, 400 swipes, and nine dust and pavement samples leading up to the report.

Environmental investigation consultants pointed out radioactive contamination at the school last year. Jana Elementary opened in 1970 and sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated with radioactive waste generated from the production of atomic weapons in the 1940s and 50s.

Concerns about contamination resurfaced and gained national attention last October, months after historic flash flooding slammed the St. Louis region. Jana Elementary closed down. Students have since moved to other buildings within the Hazelwood School District. Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and Sen. Josh Hawley have both introduced legislation claiming for more action to combat concerns.

USACE says the final of three reports is “currently under development.” It will provide more information on sampling and testing activities that occurred inside and outside the school building and on the playground. This report could be made public as soon as June.

Following the last report, USACE plans to hold a public meeting to discuss findings from all three reports.