ST. LOUIS – Another amazing weekend! Can you stand it? Hard to believe this is November, with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

For a little perspective, last year on this date we had snow falling, and it was cold. Our pattern favors some more nice temperatures this week, with more above-normal highs.

We are precipitation-free for this week, too, which is good and bad. Outside events are great, but we need the rain badly. A big fat zero in the rain bucket this month, and for the year, we are over seven inches short.