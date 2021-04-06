Another deadly day: 4 dead, 2 injured in shootings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Two victims were found shot in a car at the Mobil station on Jennings station road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police speculate the shootings happened a mile away off Territory Court.

Police say the male victims were in their late teens to early 20s. The two were transferred to a local hospital for life saving treatment where one of them died from their injuries. The other still in critical condition.

One resident said, “It’s ok to vote for somebody but we need a mayor or somebody that’s going to really do something about all this shooting. It’s just getting out of hand; in broad daylight? Come on, man!”

There was more violence around 3 p.m. On Labadie Avenue where police found a man conscious and breathing after a gunshot wound to his hip.

“They need to stop they need to come on in they do. They need to stop they need to put the guns down,” another woman said.

Shortly after, another individual was found shot on Canfield Drive in Ferguson.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers also found two more males suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. on Maffitt avenue.

The two male victims were found conscious and breathing.

And just after 5:30 p.m., a homicide investigation at Newstead Avenue and Natural Bridge Avenue after a male was found shot in the back of the head.

Residents say the alarming rates of shootings happening need to stop. Now.