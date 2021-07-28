Another disturbance reported at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another disturbance has been reported at the troubled St. Louis downtown city jail.

Mayoral spokesman Nicke Dunne says corrections officers promptly stopped the disturbance Tuesday at the City Justice Center. Dunne did not provide other details.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports faulty locks on the cells apparently allowed detainees to get out of their cells.

Disturbances have been reported at the jail in the last several months. In February, about 115 detainees took control of the fourth floor of the jail and set fires, flooded parts of the floor, and caused other damage.

Dunne said the jail’s outdated locking system is being repaired.

