ST. LOUIS – This weekend might not be the best time for certain folks to get outside regularly, but not necessarily due to heat alone.

The National Weather Service forecasts an “orange” air quality day for the St. Louis region on Saturday. The rating is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The “orange” rating is based on the U.S. Air Quality Index, which means the index values are between 101 and 150. During such advisories, health experts say members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, but the general public is less likely to be affected.

When an “orange” rating is deemed, certain populations should consider precautions or limits with their outdoor activities. That may include, but not be limited to, people with lung diseases, older adults, children and people who are active outdoors.

According to the National Weather Service, an orange air quality forecast “means that maximum ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ground-level ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties.”

St. Louis has had “moderate” air quality for the last several days, even following some patterns that proved concerning for all populations last week in the East Coast. However, this is at least the third day since Memorial Day weekend with an “orange” air quality rating in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the clean air partnership urges people to switch up their commutes to help with air quality, whether taking public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, biking or telecommuting.