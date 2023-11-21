ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Dozens gathered for another pro-Palestinian rally Tuesday afternoon in the St. Louis region.

It’s estimated that around 50 people rallied around 1 p.m. outside the Boeing 598 facility in St. Charles County, holding signs and briefly slowing down traffic around the area. The demonstration was planned on behalf of the St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee.

Joint direct attack munitions, also known as JDAMs, are manufactured at the facility. Demonstrators maintain that the U.S. is “directly funding” what they call “ongoing genocide in Gaza” and that taxpayer money is supporting it.

This is at least the second such demonstration in St. Charles County this month. There have been similar demonstrations in the City of St. Louis and west St. Louis County in recent weeks.