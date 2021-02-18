Another round of light snow but temperatures should climb above freezing by the weekend

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a rough week in the St. Louis region with snow, extreme cold, and poor road conditions.
Wednesday morning saw another round of snow affecting roads across the metro area. Later into the afternoon. a band of moderate snowfall set up across our northern counties.
In rural areas of southern Pike County and northern Lincoln County, side roads were still covered from Monday’s snow. Wednesday’s snow showers began to cover Highway 61 along with lower visibilities.
We have been below freezing in St. Louis for 12 consecutive days now. The last day we climbed above 32 degrees was on Feb. 5, where we hit a high of 45 degrees.
This weekend, temperatures should finally climb above freezing. The great news is that the 8 to 14-day outlook shows a signal for above-normal temperatures. Normal for this time of year is in the upper 40s, so that’ll be a nice chance to thaw out, comparatively speaking.