Another Springfield man arrested by FBI agents in connection to the Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The FBI has arrested a Springfield man for taking part in the Capitol riots on January 6.
According to the FBI, Zachary John Wilson was arrested on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building.
Wilson was arrested Friday morning.
