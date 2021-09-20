Anti-crime task force focuses on reducing violence downtown

ST. LOUIS – An anti-crime task force is working to make Downtown St. Louis safer for all.

The city launched its crimefighting plan this past weekend. Eight people are dead and 14 others wounded after a violent 72-hour period over the weekend in St. Louis.

Police reported five separate shootings Sunday in St. Louis between noon and sunset.

The violence comes just days after St Louis announced a new downtown engagement and public safety initiative task force.

The task force held its first weekly meeting update on Monday

“This is the first step. It really is a big step,” said Dr. Dan Isom, Interim Public Safety Director.

Approximately 30 additional police officers are now patrolling the streets downtown with the hope of curbing crime.

“It’s been a productive first week since we announced the business and nonprofit sector were coming together,” said John Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “Much work to do in the weeks and months ahead and getting everyone to the table is helping bring clarity.”

The city has set a new curfew for minors. Police are enforcing the curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

The task force will meet weekly to come up with additional solutions to continue to revitalize the area and reduce crime.