Anti-mask supporters printing fake face mask exemption cards to get out of wearing masks

ST. LOUIS – Although there is no federal mandate requiring people to wear masks in public, some businesses are strictly enforcing it now that cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. Some anti-mask supporters have been trying to find ways around it.

Lance Bass, the host of The Daily Pop Cast, posted a tweet that went viral with over 84,000 likes and 44,000 shares on Wednesday warning business owners that customers are walking around with fake face mask exempt cards.

Anti-mask supporters have been downloading forms of these cards online, printing and laminating them, and presenting them as government issued ADA cards. The most popular version of the card, which has caused the most controversy, includes the Department of Justice’s seal.

The DOJ released a statement today saying, in part, “The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice’s seal. These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department.”

Some businesses, like Soulard Soap Laundromat and Cleaners, have more lenient mask policy.

“We ask people to wear masks,” said co-owner Jerry Schwatz. “If they come in wearing them we thank them, if not, we just let it go.”

Others are not budging. City Boutique in The Grove requires all of their customers to wear a mask while shopping. Cheryl Myers is the owner and says she stands by masks, no exceptions.

“They have to have a mask on when they come in the store. It’s no exceptions,” said Myers. “No matter what kind of card they bring me they absolutely have to have that mask. Its just for the safety and the precaution of my costumers and my employees, especially with COVID on the rise in Missouri.”

If any form of a face mask exempt card is presented in your place of business or work, know that it is fake and not distributed by the government. It is up to each individual business to enforce wearing a face covering or not.