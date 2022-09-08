ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Eligible voters can cast a ballot right now for the next President of the Board of Aldermen. There is a Special Primary Municipal Election in St. Louis on September 13. But, all Missouri voters now have the option to vote early.

The election is between Jack Coatar and Megan Green. They both currently serve on the Board of Aldermen and are running to lead it. Lewis Reed stepped down to focus on his family and “current legal challenges.”

The rules over absentee voting in Missouri recently changed. You no longer need an excuse to cast your vote early, just a state or federal ID. Voting now begins for anyone in the state two weeks before any election.

Absentee voting is available at several library branches and at the Board of Election Commissioners. Check for the times they are open here. The last day to vote an absentee ballot in person is the day before an election. In this case, it is on September 12 at 5:00 pm.

Absentee Vote Centers:

Board of Election Commissioners – 300 N. Tucker Blvd.

Buder Library – 4401 Hampton Ave.

Carondelet Library – 6800 Michigan Ave.

Julia Davis Library – 4415 Natural Bridge Ave.

Walnut Park Library – 5760 West Florissant Ave.

Call the Election Board if you have a question about voter registration status or other issues at 314-622-4336.