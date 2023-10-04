BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The APA Brentwood received a special doggie delivery Wednesday afternoon—20 animals rescued from breeding facilities across the Midwest.

Sarah Javier, president and CEO of the APA Adoption Center, says the transfer is in collaboration with the Bissel Pet Foundation. A total of 130 animals were taken from bad breeders.

The Brentwood APA trying to raise awareness that these types of pets can be found in local animal shelters. Which happen to be full.

“We are absolutely full, and we are always looking for ways to help the community,” Javier said. “We always prioritize animals in the St. Louis area and helping them, but when we can say yes to help shelters in the Midwest, we absolutely do so.”

At the Hanley Road location in Brentwood, members of the cuddle crew welcomed these dogs of various breeds, ranging from Boston terriers, poodle mixes, west highland terriers, great Danes, and more.

The 20 dogs will be examined, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, given a flea and tick preventative, and spayed or neutered. Most will be available for adoption by Friday.

“Shelters across the United States are experiencing a lot of animals flooding into them,” Javier said. “There’s a lot of reasons this is happening, but the APA is always looking for ways to help the community. But the APA is just another that is experiencing this.”

The Brentwood APA is looking for fosters and volunteers to help walk dogs and wash dishes. You can go to the APA website at apamo.org to see the dogs in need of a loving home.