ST. LOUIS – The Animal Protective Association of Missouri is celebrating its 101st birthday and ‘National Boop Your Pet’ Day. It celebrates the bond between pets and their owners.

The ‘boop’ is when you gently tap your dog on the nose in addition to the national holiday, the APA is waiving its adoption fees for all pets six months and older. Younger puppy and kitten adoption fees will be 50% off.

You can stop by their adoption centers in Brentwood and Olivette for a cupcake today.