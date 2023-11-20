ST. LOUIS — The Animal Protective Association of Missouri is looking for dog walkers. They need 35 new volunteers for 3-hour shifts each day. The walks will help pets in the shelter get daily exercise while waiting for their adoptive homes. Volunteers are also needed for shelter tasks, such as cleaning and laundry.

“The number of animals we are currently caring for consistently exceeds 500 across both locations on any given day, and 200 more arrive each week. To put it into perspective, today we have 318 dogs in our care. To give each dog a minimum of two 10-minute walks during the day, we need a total of 35 staff members and volunteers walking dogs for 3-hour shifts each day. If members of the community were willing to commit to just one of those shifts each week, it would collectively make a big difference,” states Sarah Javier, president and CEO of the APA.

The APA says that nearly 9,000 animals have been in their facilities this year. They expect to see more dogs and cats in their shelters while CARE STL and St. Louis City Animal Control temporarily close. Visit apamo.org/volunteer or call 314-645-4610 for more information.