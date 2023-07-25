OLIVETTE, Mo. – Representatives for the Animal Protective Association in Olivette say the shelter is overflowing with animals, and they need the public’s help.

The APA said it’s experiencing unprecedented levels of animals entering their doors, as dogs and cats flow in faster than they can find homes for them.

There are 250 animals staying at the shelter.

“It is summer, which means we’re seeing an influx of all kinds of animals, including puppies and kittens,” said Sarah Javier, CEO of the APA Adoption Center. “This little guy came in with his siblings, as well as his mom, and that’s a pretty common thing that we’re seeing.”

Just this week, the shelter took in 133 animals. They said the intake has gone up 190% since last year, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down.

The shelter said they need volunteers to foster some of their animals. Fostering helps get the pets into a home setting where they can be socialized.

The APA provides all pet supplies and medical care to the pet while being fostered, so the volunteer has no out-of-pocket costs.

Javier said one of the contributing factors to shelter overflows is the cost of keeping and caring for a pet. Some people are finding they just can’t afford it.

“The other thing that I think contributed to this is during COVID, we saw a pause in spaying and neutering. And that meant that pets were out there multiplying,” Javier said.

In celebration of its 101st birthday on Wednesday, the APA is waiving adoption fees for pets six months and older at its Olivette and Brentwood locations.

The shelter said it’s all to help pets find homes.

The Humane Society of Missouri is also asking for the public’s help. They need more people to join their Humane Hero monthly giving program to ensure the funds are always available to give second chances to animals in need.