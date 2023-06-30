MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park in Maryland Heights had a few bicyclists, walkers, and joggers on the trail Friday afternoon. During the peak of the heat, there were no dog walkers in sight.

Kelly Williams was walking the trail that wraps around the lake but left her dogs behind.

“It’s too hot,” she said. “The pavement will burn their pads, so we stay in the house when it’s this hot. We don’t walk.”

Kim Brown is the vice president and COO of the Animal Protection Association of Missouri. She encourages pet owners to be mindful of the toll extreme heat can take.

“Excessive panting would be a sign of heat concern,” Brown said.

Drooling, fatigue, nausea, or being unsteady on their feet are also indications, it’s time to seek cooler air.

Brown said that even if the AC goes out at your home, there are other steps you can take to keep your pets cool. She suggests taking your pets to the basement or the coolest part of your house and utilizing fans or portable cooling units.

The APA of Missouri operates the St. Louis County animal shelter in Olivette and has utilized fans and portable AC units whenever there have been air conditioning malfunctions. Dogs also receive cool frozen peanut butter treats.

“You can do those kinds of things for your pet as well,” Brown said.

