ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Last fall, the county began seeking a nonprofit to run and improve its operations. The APA will officially take over the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center on Monday, December 5.

After a bidding period, the county awarded the Animal Protection Association of Missouri with a five-year contract worth nearly $16 million.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the choice to have a nonprofit take over operations at the shelter on Baur Boulevard came after a 2019 audit showed the center having poor conditions and a high kill rate.

The APA said it prides itself on having 100 years of animal welfare experience. The organization has several specialized programs at its Brentwood location, that successfully promote pet adoption and wellness. They plan to bring those programs to the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center.

The APA also shared that it has completed more than 4,000 pet adoptions this year. The county has completed 357 pet adoptions in 2022. Pets are normally brought in, adopted, or put into a foster home in about a week. The county has some cases that have gone as long as a year.

The APA will still operate their flagship location on Hanley Road in Brentwood.