ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis.

The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m.

Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of the bedroom window when crews arrived at the scene. It was quickly under control. The owner of the apartment doesn’t think it is a total loss.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. No injuries were reported.