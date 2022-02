ST. LOUIS – An apartment building was on fire early Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

The fire started at about 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Gustav. It has since been put out. It was upgraded to a second alarm fire while firefighters were working to put it out.

It is unknown how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was inside of the apartment at the time of the fire. FOX 2 crews were at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.