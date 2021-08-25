Apartment complex on fire in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A two-story apartment complex was on fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 6:30 a.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The St. Louis Fire Department said there was a report of a person trapped, but firefighters did not find anyone inside the building when they arrived at the scene. They said the occupant was accounted for outside of the building.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

