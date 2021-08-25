Apartment complex on fire in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A two-story apartment complex was on fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 6:30 a.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The St. Louis Fire Department said there was a report of a person trapped, but firefighters did not find anyone inside the building when they arrived at the scene. They said the occupant was accounted for outside of the building.

3100blk of Brantner Place – Occupied two story apartment complex; smoke showing. Report of persons trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Truck 17 is first due.

Battalion 1 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/yyZoOaezWY — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 25, 2021

Battalion 1 reports: Searches negative; occupant accounted for outside the building. Companies reporting water on the #fire. Overhauling and ventilation have commenced. No injuries immediately reported. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 25, 2021

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.