CLAYTON, Mo. – A developer plans to build new apartments on the grounds of the former 7UP headquarters after completing a deal Wednesday with the the St. Louis County Port Authority.

St. Louis County sold the longtime vacant building in downtown Clayton and a grass lot to Clayton City Ventures LLC for $3.8 million. County officials say the sale comes as developers plan to build an apartment complex with 300 units.

The building was once the headquarters of 7UP and also served as the original home of the

St. Louis division of the World Trade Center. The building has been vacant for many years.

“We look forward to this prime property in downtown Clayton coming online as a vibrant

addition to the county seat, attracting more residents and boosting our tax base,’ said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The sale includes an 11-story building at 121 South Meramec Avenue. The St. Louis Business Journal reports that developer plans include a high-rise apartment tower with various retail components.