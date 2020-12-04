Apparel store selling shirts to benefit local restaurants going through financial hard times

ST. LOUIS – We all know restaurants are hurting. But aside from ordering carry-out, there have been few ways to support local businesses. You’ve heard the phrase “give ‘em the shirt off your back”? Well, the shirt on your back can actually be used to pay it forward.

“We’ve done a whole restaurant series partnering with local restaurants in the area and just raising money for them through t-shirt sales,” said Sami Maurer, owner of the Series Six Co. “That was an idea that our print partners, Left Hand Promotions out of Soulard that print all of our t-shirts for us. They thought up that idea, brought it to us, and we’ve just kind of ran with it and have been partnering with them on this project ever since.”

What began in March with six t-shirt varieties of area restaurants soon led to a second helping—or printing—and 24 local restaurants included, with more wanting to be represented.

Maurer calls her Series Six Company a local apparel business focused on everything there is to love about St. Louis.

T-shirts are $28 apiece, sold at SeriesSixCompany.com and 50 percent of the profits will benefit the staff of the t-shirt purchased.

“We’re hoping the money we raise through this can make a difference and make an impact on our local restaurants because we obviously want them to stick around,” Maurer said. “And we know the restaurant scene we have in St. Louis is such a unique thing and we want to make sure we hold onto our favorite places.”