WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A man fatally shot someone who allegedly tried to steal his car overnight in Webster Groves. An apparent accomplice survived and briefly got away before authorities arrested him Saturday morning.

Prosecutors declined charges against the presumed shooter, though they have filed charges against the accused accomplice. Ronnie Jewett, 18, faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted stealing, and tampering with physical evidence amid the investigation.

The situation unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a HotShots Sports Bar & Grill at 1239 Laclede Station Road.

Investigators say the shooter was a victim of an attempted carjacking. Police say the alleged shooter was confronted by two unknown people wearing ski masks near his vehicle.

“Fearing for his safety, [the shooter] pointed and discharged his firearm at the unknown subject(s), striking and fatally wounding the first subject,” said the Webster Groves Police Department in the news release.

An alleged accomplice, later identified as Jewett, ran away from the scene, but was arrested in south St. Louis County. Police have not disclosed the identity of the person fatally shot or the presumed shooter.

The Webster Groves Police Department is asking for additional information amid the investigation. If you have any details relevant to this case, contact Webster Groves police at 314-963-5419.