JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Windsor High School in Imperial gets a visit from Missouri’s largest appellate court Tuesday.

A panel of three judges from the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District will hear oral arguments in the school’s auditorium starting at 9:30 a.m. This is nothing new though, the court regularly conducts hearings at various locations throughout the eastern district.

Tuesday’s court session is open to the public. After the session, the judges will also participate in a question and answer session with audience members and students.