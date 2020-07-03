Applebee’s shooting victim surprises doctors after overcoming potential paralysis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A little over a week after the shooting inside of Applebee’s that killed one woman and seriously injured two others, we’re learning more about survivor Lakeisha Finch.

Finch’s family says she told them this is not how she wanted to live, but when she witnessed how much support started to come in, it lifted her spirit to know she has a countless number of loved ones behind her.

“She didn’t deserve it, she was just there minding her own business,” said Latonjia Roddy, Finch’s sister.

Bent but not broken; shaken, but not shattered – that’s the best way to describe Lakeisha Finch’s and her siblings’ feelings as she continues to recover from a senseless shooting in Applebee’s.

“You have these three women, women,” she said. “Black women and we’re fighting for BlackLivesMatter right now, black women gunned down like dogs in Applebee’s while they were minding their business. It makes no sense, it’s just not fair.”

The three siblings say they rushed to the hospital after getting the heart-wrenching call.

The news of their sister’s condition got even worse when they spoke to doctor’s and were told she may never walk again.

“Here’s my sister, this amazing athlete, and for her to now be told that she can’t be independent and her body can’t be mobile like it was, was heartbreaking,” Roddy said.

The family says they weren’t claiming that diagnoses and like the fighter she is and will always be, Finch shocked doctors as more test revealed her chances of walking again are better than ever.

Her siblings say that progression put a smile on her face, but when she stops and realizes her forever friend Kimberly Penton is gone, the recovery gets a little harder.

“That’s all she’s said to me, she’s like, ‘I can’t believe this happened,’” her sister Latoya Hollins said. “’I can’t believe Kim is gone.’”

The family set up a 24-hour schedule to have someone, be that a family member or friend, inside of her room with her at all times.

They say Finch is known as the backbone in their family and now is the time for them to show their true strength and love for her.

“She cries and she’s like, I guess she didn’t know she was this loved,” Hollins said. “We love her so much words couldn’t explain.”

As 1 Corinthians 13:13 is sketched on Lakeisha’s wall in her home, it’s a reminder that Faith, Hope, and Love are the three necessities she will need on her road to recovery.

“She has this army behind her that’s not going to let her go and that’s going to push her to the finish line,” her brother Marcell Jackson said.

A fundraiser for Lakeisha is being held at Barcode Grill on St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann on Saturday, July 4 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, her Kimberly Penton will be laid to rest Friday morning Twin Rivers Church at 10575 Tesson Ferry Rd. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family members plan to have Lakeisha attend the service via video call.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to help Finch during her recovery.