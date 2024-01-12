ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – If you’re a teacher who could use an extra thousand dollars for your classroom, this story is for you.

Applications are open for the 2024 ‘Randy Schilling STEM Educators Grant.’ It’s used to help K–12 teachers in St. Charles County purchase STEM-related classroom materials.

That includes robotic equipment, coding software, 3-D printers, and more. Applicants must explain what projects the materials will be used for and provide a budget. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on February 2.