ST. LOUIS – St. Louis residents can now apply for the city’s new Guaranteed Basic Income program.

Select families will be provided with $500 a month for 18 months.

The $5 million pilot program is federally funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

City leaders believe the program can help fight systemic poverty while encouraging upward social and economic mobility for the recipients.

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the program:

Must be the parent or legal guardian of a youth (under 18) enrolled in a SLPS or St. Louis City Charter School

Must live within St. Louis city limits

Household must have experienced a negative financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Total income of all household members must be less than 170% of the federal poverty level.

St. Louisans who meet the criteria can apply at forwardplatform.com/city-of-st-louis-guaranteed-basic-income.