ST. LOUIS — You could work at the Gateway Arch. Full-time, part-time, seasonal tourism and hospitality positions are all available.

Attendance to Gateway Arch National Park increased 41 percent from 2021 to 2022. Bi-State Development says Arch employees could get a $500 hiring incentive and a free Metro Transit pass good for unlimited rides on MetroLink and MetroBus along with other perks.

Learn more and apply here: GatewayArch.com/Jobs

Open positions at the Gateway Arch National Park:

Gateway Arch/Bi-State Development: Tour Guides, Call Center Agents, Ticket Sales Agents

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch/Bi-State Development: Servers, Bartenders, Line and Prep Cooks, Deckhands, Mates (Sr. Deckhands), Ticket Sales Agents, Sales Specialists, a Cruise Coordinator, a Facility Maintenance Manager, and a Riverboat Captain

National Park Service: Gardener, Gardener Leader, Custodial Worker, Maintenance Worker

Jefferson National Parks Association (The Arch Store): part-time Sales Associates, a full-time Sales Associate

The Arch Café: Café Associates

Photogenic, Inc.: Souvenir Photographer Sales Associates

Souvenir Photographer Sales Associates Explore St. Louis: A part-time weekday Destination Specialist, a part-time weekend Destination Specialist