Appointments now available for kids to get COVID vaccine in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Health is now taking appointments for children to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Kids as young as 5-years-old were approved by federal authorities last week to start getting the vaccine. County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that you can schedule an appointment by visiting ReviveSTL.com.

Pediatric COVID vaccine doses differ slightly from those for adults. They are a little smaller and contain a different buffer. Smaller needles will be used, it is still a two-shot regiment with the shots being given three weeks apart. ​15 million child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine are already being shipped across the country.

Initially, St. Louis County received only 300 doses. This was a lot less than they were expecting but they will receive 3,300 more doses today or Tuesday.

The St. Louis County Department of Health is also planning partnerships with schools to set up vaccine clinics as supply increases. Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 should be available at four different library branches as well as at the three permanent St. Louis County Health Department centers.

Vaccine supply for patients 12 and older was not affected and vaccination appointments are available for all other age groups.