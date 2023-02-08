ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you get an unexpected door-knock or ring in the near future, it might be a representative from St. Louis County.

County officials plan to send appraisers to many homes over the next few months. Some homes and residential properties have increased at least 15 percent over the past year.

The county’s goal is for an appraiser to collect data on such homes. This can help the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office maintain current ownership records, update property characteristics and analyze real estate trends.

St. Louis County residents should anticipate the following on that process:

The county appraiser will knock on your door to speak with you about the characteristics of your property.

All county appraisers will have a green St. Louis County badge with their name and photo identifying them as an employee of the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office.

If no one is home, the county appraiser will conduct an exterior inspection of the front of the property and will leave a post card notifying you that we visited.

The county will not ask for private information, link social security numbers or bank account records. Also, appraisers will not ask about delinquent property taxes upon inspections.

For more information from the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office, click here or call 314-615-5124.