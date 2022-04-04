ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in more than five dozen cities and municipalities in the region will have the choice to raise the use tax for out-of-state online vendors to the same rate customers pay at local businesses.

Missouri was the last state in the country to pass legislation allowing local municipalities to collect taxes on online purchases. The use tax, the same as the community’s local sales tax rate, would only apply to out-of-state vendors.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, “The use tax rate for Missouri is 4.225% unless the city and/or county for your residential location have entered a local option use tax, which will increase the use tax rate.”

What this means is online retailers would collect the extra local use tax on every sale.

The measure appears nearly identical on all the ballots, though the proposition itself is called something different depending on your jurisdiction. It’s called Prop C in St. Louis County and Prop U in 14 municipalities, as well as Prop 1, Prop S, and Prop P in others.

Prop C is worded thusly in St. Louis County: “Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”

Prop U is similar: “Shall the (name of city/jurisdiction here) impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”

If approved, the local use tax provision in each jurisdiction would become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the Missouri Municipal League, the following 64 communities are putting use tax questions before voters next month:

Ashland

Ballwin

Bellefontaine Neighbors

Bellerive Acres

Belton

Billings

Cameron

Cassville

Centertown

Centerview

Chesterfield

Columbia

Cottleville

Crystal City

Dardenne Prairie

De Soto

Dellwood

Ellisville

Eminence

Eureka

Exeter

Fairview

Fenton

Ferrelview

Festus

Florissant

Four Seasons

Glen Echo Park

Grantwood Village

Hanley Hills

Herculaneum

Henrietta

Innsbrook

Ironton

Jasper

Jennings

Kinloch

Lakeshire

Lone Jack

Manchester

Marshfield

Monett

Moscow Mills

Mountain Grove

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Pasadena Park

Pierce City

Sarcoxie

Scott City

Shrewsbury

St. Charles

St. Peters

Tipton

Town & Country

Troy

Twin Oaks

Unionville

Versailles

Webster Groves

Wellston

Wilbur Park

Winchester