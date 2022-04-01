ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April Fool’s Day is back to haunt our news feeds. If you are checking social media then you will want to verify any story that sounds too good to be true.

Over the past few years, it’s become a trend for brands to release “fake news” about new products or services on or around April 1. These stories can garner extra publicity – and induce groans or chuckles depending on how well the humor hits the mark.

This is an ongoing list of pranks. Check back later for updates.

Tigers on patrol

Police dogs help a lot of police departments. But, have any of them tried to use cats? The Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff’s office says that they’re adding a tiger to their patrols:

“People have complained about our balanced approach to pursuits which weighs public safety vs. apprehension. So, to deter criminals from running we’re adding big cats. They’re not great at sniffing for drugs, but we’re confident criminals won’t get away.

Please welcome Tony.🐅”

Prowling pets

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only only department looking for new animal companions for police patrols. Lake St. Louis Police tweet, “Keep an eye out for K9 officer Zeke and cat cop Gingersnap today as they will be out prowling the area.”

Bowtie Friday?

FOX 2 morning anchor John Pertzborn is known for sporting a bowtie on Tuesdays. Guest on the morning show often join him by also wearing matching ties every week. April Fool’s Day is on a Friday this year and Pertz is in a bowtie.

“St Louis TV viewers may momentarily think the week is just getting started on this APRIL FIRST 2022,” tweets John Pertzborn.

700 beans

Kaldi’s Coffee sent an email to customers about a new blend. The “700 Beans” is a blend that is dialed up to 700, the company writes. It contains exactly 700 hand-counted beans with no shortcuts. No “barbaric” weighing or counting by fives or tens.

Driving Bees

The US Geological Survey revealed the results of an experiment again. They just tweeted the result of an experiment released on April 1, 2019. Here is the “official” statement:

Bees Learn to Drive Very Small Cars.Scientists capitalized on recent revelations that bees are a lot smarter than previously thought. In addition to being able to count and solve simple puzzles USGS scientists at the Patuxent Native Bee Lab have taught bees to driver miniaturized automobiles. Using rewards such as flower smoothies and honey laced with addictive pollens, bees were gradually induced to drive in order to continue receiving their rewards. The study came to an unfortunate ending when one of the lab assistants was overwhelmed by angry bees who felt that the researchers were holding back on their pollen loads. Future plans are in the work to use less coercive methods and talks are in progress with several bee advocacy groups. For release on April 1, 2019. USGS