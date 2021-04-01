April Fool’s 2021: The best St. Louis pranks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April Fool’s Day is upon us. If you are checking social media then you will want to verify any story that sounds too good to be true.

Over the past few years, it’s become a trend for brands to release “fake news” about new products or services on or around April 1. These stories can garner extra publicity – and induce groans or chuckles depending on how well the humor hits the mark.

Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was a joke. It was a prank that did not go over well after the high profile emissions scandals.

Many St. Louis businesses, organizations, and institutions are having fun with their fans today. Hopefully, their posts hit the mark. Here are a few of the pranks they’re playing on folks in St. Louis:

Imo’s Pizza:

The local pizza chain’s motto is “The square beyond compare.” That’s why it seemed fishy when they introduced a new pizza on April first.

“Introducing our pie-cut pizza! The same crispy crunchy taste you love with gooey Provel, fresh toppings, sliced in triangles, not squares! What do you think? 😀” – Imo’s Pizza on Facebook.

Schlafly Beer:

The St. Louis Brewery is known for classic craft beers. That’s why it seemed a little odd when they introduced a line of beers that taste like iconic St. Louis sandwiches. The pictures are hilarious.

“Our brewers must have been hungry when they came up with the idea for our newest sampler pack. Inspired by some of the most iconic St. Louis sandwiches we all know and love, this stout sampler pack gives a whole new meaning to the term lunch beers. Pastry stouts are so 2020,” writes Schlafly Beer on Facebook.

Pastry stouts are so 2020, so we're moving on to something more filling. Introducing our newest sampler pack, inspired by St. Louis sammies and giving a whole new meaning to the term lunch beers. pic.twitter.com/FDrotSyrFu — Schlafly Beer (@Schlafly) April 1, 2021

Ballwin Police:

The Ballwin Police Department issues a weekly crime round-up on Facebook every Monday. Whoever writes it may have wanted to consider a career in comedy. The department went above and beyond this April Fool’s Day with the introduction of a new police cruiser:

“After months of research, the PD has selected a new flagship model for the next generation of the Ballwin Patrol Car. The Aston Martin provides our fleet with the versatility that our vehicles will require in the future. The low vehicle clearance coupled with the retractable roof provide many options for our fleet to expand over the years. We have been waiting to announce this change and today seemed to be the most fitting,” writes the Ballwin Police Department on Facebook.

Unexpected Development:

NextSTL is a blog that covers architecture and development in the region. There have been plenty of projects that combine celebrity and exclusive locations over the years. But, this one takes the cake. Ted Koplar and Stan Kroenke are teaming up for a new building in the Central West End. The huge building overlooking Forest Park will have a QuikTrip and a Walmart with service from the Delmar Loop Trolley.

Wentzville Whirl

The city of Wentzville is adding an amusement park ride to the water tower. You can even buy tickets. Just click the link.

“The rumors are true! Wentzville Parkway will soon be home to the Wentzville Whirl and Twirl, a carnival ride for all ages! Get your tickets today at www.wentzvillemo.gov/wentzvillewhirl. Just kidding. We’re painting the water tower. Happy April Fools’ Day, Wentzville!” writes the city of Wentzville to Facebook.