ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26.

The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the cleanup and repairs needed to safely operate the facility will not be able to be completed this season.”

Those with season passes will be sent more information via email about credits on their accounts.

The Luau Party scheduled for Friday, August 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. has been moved to the Community Center. The indoor pool will close at 6 p.m. ahead of the party.

The dog swim on Friday, September 9 has also been canceled.

The Maryland Heights Parks app has more information.