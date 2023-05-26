MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of outdoor pool season in the St. Louis area. The reopening of the Aquaport was an especially welcome sight for visitors on Friday. The outdoor waterpark in Maryland Heights shut down last year following damage from historic flash flooding.

“We are finally seeing all of our hard work pay off,” said Kate Fischer, Maryland Heights aquatics supervisor.

She said repairs have been made, and the water park is ready for visitors.

Maryland Heights residents and season pass holders were welcome to attend a soft opening on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

James Hyatt, a recent elementary school graduate, stood in line and said, “I’m very excited because I get to be back and swim in the pool.”

A relatively new feature of the pool is the Flow Rider. The surfing simulator made its debut in 2021.

“You’ll be able to come and catch a wave, whether it’s standing up surfing like you see in the movies or if you go to the coast, or you can body board,” Fischer said.

Some visitors are especially excited to be able to enjoy that area.

“It’s just amazing,” said Alex Campbell, an Aquaport season pass holder.

Last year’s flash flooding was devastating in University City, where repairs on that community’s pool continue to progress.

St. Louis City pools are ready to open for Memorial Day weekend, except for Fairground Pool. Vandalism has delayed that pool’s reopening.