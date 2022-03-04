Arch Madness helps St. Louis sports fans cope amid MLB lockout

ST. LOUIS – Arch Madness is taking over Downtown St. Louis this weekend. The annual basketball tournament where the winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament is generating excitement.

Action from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament resumes at the Enterprise Center at 12 p.m. Friday with the quarterfinals.

Arch Madness kicked off Thursday night with a tight game between Illinois State and Indiana State. Illinois State came out on top 58 to 53. In the second game, Valparaiso won big over Evansville 81 to 59.

The Missouri Valley tournament has been held at this venue for years and it’s a big deal for Downtown St. Louis. This year, it could have some extra special meaning. The tournament always gives Downtown St. Louis an economic shot in the arm with teams and their fans coming to the area. As the omicron surge has died down, more people will surely be on hand.

This tournament could also give St. Louis sports fans some relief from the baseball lockout blues. With no spring training and regular-season MLB games already canceled, some exciting college basketball could be just what the doctor ordered for fans looking to fill a void.