Archbishop-designate Rozanski explores St. Louis before beginning next week

ST. LOUIS – Archbishop-designate Mitchell Rozanski will be installed as the 10th Archbishop of St. Louis next week.

Rozanski arrived in St. Louis on Monday. He went to the Gateway Arch and made additional sightseeing trips. As he begins his work in our city, it’s clear Rozanski doesn’t think church teaching should ever change.

“The church has always been counter-culture in one form or another and today we go against radical individualism,” he said. “It should not be ‘me first.’”

“The doctrine has been with the church for 2,000 years; and based on the resurrection of Jesus.”

The archbishop-designate said he’s excited to work with local priests and the various religious communities in town.

Prior to his move to St. Louis, Rozanski served as bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Massachusetts. While there, a support group for victims of clergy sexual abuse asked Pope Francis to rescind then-Bishop Rozanski’s appointment to St. Louis. The group claimed Rozanski did not handle victims claims appropriately.

“I grieve when I hear of a victim of abuse because the church wants to be here for healing,” Rozanski said. “It breaks my heart to know someone has been hurt by a trusted person in the church.”

Rozanski said he with the support group’s assessment, adding that the church is making great progress in this area.

“We continue to educate our priests, religious laity, volunteers who work with minors about sexual abuse, so they are aware can report it if it happens,” he said.

The archbishop-designate said he’s driven and inspired through his faith in Jesus and in the church as a positive force for good in the world.

Meanwhile, when it comes to declining enrollment in Catholic schools, Rozanski says, “We’re looking at the quality of how we do things. There could be changes.”