Archbishop of St. Louis leads online prayer service in call for healing during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Local church leaders are coming together to support our communities as we continue to fight the battle against COVID-19 and its lingering effect on families and individuals.
Various church leaders joined together Sunday for a dedicated online prayer service, headlined by Archbishop of St. Louis Most Reverend Mitchell Rozanski and Rev. Rodrick Burton, pastor of New Northside Missionary Baptist Church.
Over 10 congregations worked together to pray for healing, repentance, unity, peace, protection, and wisdom for the greater St. Louis area.
The pastors have seen the effects the pandemic has brought on families and loves ones physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually – and believe the power of prayer is what our community needs to break free and move forward in this fight.