ArchCity Defenders files Workhouse wrongful death suit in federal court

ST. LOUIS – ArchCity Defenders filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court Monday on behalf of the mother of a man who died of an opioid overdose at St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution, more commonly known as The Workhouse.

Louis “Lyen” Payton was in the Workhouse for seven months as he was unable to pay his cash bond. He died on just after midnight on Aug. 2, 2018. He was 48.

The ArchCity Defenders’ lawsuit identifies the City of St. Louis, Commissioner of Corrections Dale Glass, Superintendent Jeffrey Carson, and four corrections officers as defendants. The group said those listed, “were deliberately indifferent to Mr. Payton’s serious medical needs when they failed to provide or obtain timely medical care for him in violation of his Fourteenth Amendment rights.”

ArchCity Defenders linked a video from one of the institution’s security cameras with a view of the area in which Payton became unresponsive.