ST. LOUIS – On Monday, the Vatican announced it would allow same-sex couples to receive a blessing from a priest. It’s one of many recent moves the Catholic Church has made to be more inclusive of LGBTQ Catholics.

In November, the Vatican began allowing priests to baptize transgender people while also giving them the blessing to become godparents.

However, Monday’s move should not be confused with a blessing of marriage, as the church still views marriage as a sacrament between a man and a woman.

On Monday, the Archdiocese of St. Louis released a statement, writing, “This announcement allows for same-sex couples who seek God’s grace to receive a simple blessing from a priest. The blessing should not be imparted during a ceremony or civil union. Additionally, we are discouraged from offering blessings in a manner that could be seen as or confused with a wedding.”

STL Pride Director of Inclusion and Diversity Jordan Braxton said the move is a step in the right direction but believes the church can do more.

“I want it to go all the way and bless our same-sex marriages just like you do a heterosexual relationship,” Braxton said.

Since becoming pope, Francis has helped the Vatican perform an about-face on many issues facing LGBTQ Catholics. In his first year as pope, he famously said, “If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?”

Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, did not agree with that sentiment. Braxton worries the church’s stance could change when another pope is eventually named.

“As another pope comes in, just like another president can come in and things can change, and we will be ready to fight that if that change ever happens,” Braxton said.

Braxton said the announcement from the Vatican could open the door for other Christian churches to be more accepting or perhaps other religions.

“It’s like a domino effect,” Braxton said. “If one religion says ‘yes,’ then it goes on from there. So, maybe this is a step for all religions.”