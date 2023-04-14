HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Archdiocese of St. Louis is expected to close a Hillsboro school under its control due to financial challenges.

Good Shepherd School in Hillsboro will close at the end of the current school year after serving students for 75 years in Jefferson County.

According to the Archdiocese, Good Shepherd School is a small school challenged by increasing costs and decreasing revenue.

After consultation with Good Shepherd’s parish leadership, the pastor made a recommendation to close the school after the 2022-23 academic year. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski accepted the recommendation.

“I am profoundly grateful to the principal, teachers, and staff at Good Shepherd School, to all

who share their gifts in our parish and diocesan schools, and to parents raising their children in

our Catholic faith, including those who have made a commitment to Catholic education,” said Rozanski. “Please keep all who have are affected by the closing of Good Shepherd School in your prayers, as I am keeping them in mine.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Archdiocese is offering enrollment assistance with families hoping to place students into other Catholic schools. Staff and faculty will also receive assistance to find their next opportunity.